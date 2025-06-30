Kazakh FM Attends CSTO Ministerial Council Meeting in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu participated in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on June 30 in Cholpon-Ata, where he outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic approaches to regional security and cooperation.

During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged views on the international and regional situation and its impact on the security of the organization’s member states, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu informed the participants of the meeting about Kazakhstan’s position and approaches in matters of cooperation within the CSTO format, and made several proposals aimed at the comprehensive development of the organization.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the development of the CSTO’s multifaceted cooperation with the CIS and the SCO.

Following the meeting, joint statements were adopted on countering radicalization leading to terrorism and extremism, on international information security, on the situation in the Middle East, and on the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, located in Almaty.

The next meeting of the Ministerial Council, taking into account the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic in the CSTO, will be held in Bishkek in the fourth quarter this year, on the eve of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Bilateral meetings

As part of the event program, Nurtleu took part in the collective meeting of the Ministerial Council participants with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

During the talks, Nurtleu praised the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and emphasized the relevance of the priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic in the CSTO this year.

On June 29, Nurtleu met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the political, economic, transit, transport, and energy sectors, as well as collaboration within international organizations and regional integration bodies.

The officials exchanged views on regional and global matters and coordinated their calendars for high-level and top-level meetings.