Kazakh Dance Speaks Language of Tradition and Identity

ASTANA – Kazakh national dance has long stood out for its grace, fluidity and charisma, characterized by expressive gestures and rich symbolism. For centuries, Kazakhs used dance to express their way of life, traditions and emotions, often drawing inspiration from nature and the rhythms of nomadic life.

Traditionally passed down through generations, Kazakh dance, like folk songs, played a central role in daily life and celebrations. Whether at weddings, festivals, or friendly gatherings, singing and dancing were ever-present. Most dances were performed in free improvisation, allowing dancers to express joyful and emotional temperaments through distinctive styles.

Performed to the sounds of traditional instruments such as dombra, kobyz or dangyra, Kazakh dances are known for their vivid performance, sharp movements and physical expression, marked by upright posture and joint flexibility in men’s dances, and flowing, plastic gestures in women’s dances.

Lyazzat Akhmetzhanova, a graduate of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic College, described Kazakh dance as a synthesis of choreography, music, and national symbolism.

“This art form is deeply rooted in the nomads’ way of life, their nature, rituals, and worldview. The tradition of ‘bi bileu’ [dancing] dates back to ancient times, as evidenced by petroglyphs at Tamgaly Tas near Almaty, dating to the seventh–fifth centuries B.C.,” Akhmetzhanova told The Astana Times.

She also cited the 1303 Codex Cumanicus, an ancient Turkic text that includes the word ‘bileimin,’ meaning ‘I dance’ in Kazakh, as further proof of Kazakh dance’s historic legacy.

According to Akhmetzhanova, dances served not only as festive entertainment but also as a means of communication, helping people express their emotions and connect with one another.

“Through movement and tempo, Kazakhs illustrated aspects of their lives: falcon hunting, horseback riding, archery and more,” she said.

Each dance carried its theme and name, such as “dabylpaz” (hunter with a drum), “kusbegi” (falconer’s dance), “kelinshek bii” (dance of the daughter-in-law), “kara zhorga” (black pacer), “toy bii” (wedding dance), and “shildekhana bii” (dance in honor of a newborn).

“The main feature of Kazakh dance is its use of imitative gestures — movements echoing the behavior of birds and animals, natural elements, and scenes from daily life. It’s an artistic depiction of national crafts and values,” Akhmetzhanova explained.

A language without words

Among the hallmarks of Kazakh dance are the intricate movements of the hands and fingers, which distinguish it from many other dance traditions. Many movements carry symbolic meaning, especially in women’s dances, from blessings and farewells to greetings.

“Gestures replace words, expressing love, courage, sorrow, or joy. Even steppe plants and natural elements are portrayed: a grasshopper, for example, is shown through gentle side-to-side hand movements, while the belbulak spring is mimicked by gestures resembling flowing water. The dance becomes a universal language understood without translation,” Akhmetzhanova said.

She noted that more than 50 traditional dance movements have survived to the present day, which combine to form the whole dance.

One example is “akku” (a swan), performed by girls with soft, fluttering hand movements symbolizing tenderness and spiritual freedom. In contrast, “burkit bii” (eagle dance), often performed by men, conveys strength, agility and pride. The dancer mimics an eagle’s flight, with rhythmic arm motions, bold turns, and sharp neck gestures.

Another well-known folk dance is “kara zhorga,” celebrated for its shoulder shakes and energetic leg stomps, a nod to horse racing and steppe life.

“It expresses joy, vitality, and national pride,” said Akhmetzhanova.

Legend of Kamazhai

The dance called “kamazhai” remains one of the most recognizable in Kazakh culture. Its name is sometimes translated as mother snake, referencing one of the most ancient symbols in nomadic mythology. Debate continues about its origin. Some claim it dates back centuries, others say it emerged in the mid-20th century alongside the rise of theater arts.

“Kamazhai” is performed by dancers of all ages, typically four girls. It combines subtle steps, flowing body movements, and arm gestures to create a gentle, feminine image.

According to legend, Kamazhai was the name of a young woman taken prisoner during an attack on her village. To distract the enemy, she began dancing, allowing Kazakh warriors to launch a surprise counterattack. Her bravery was immortalized in the dance that now bears her name.

Despite the evolution of performing arts, Kazakh dance continues to thrive. Shara Zhienkulova is credited as the founder of staged Kazakh dance. In the 1930s, professional training began, and the first ballet scenes based on folk choreography appeared in productions such as Mukhtar Auezov’s “Aiman-Sholpan” and Evgeny Brusilovsky’s opera “Kyz-Zhibek.”

Vibrant performances by dancers in national costumes continue to captivate audiences nationwide, preserving the rich legacy of Kazakh folk dance.