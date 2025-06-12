Journalists Call for Stronger China-Central Asia Media Ties

BEIJING – In the lead-up to the second China–Central Asia Summit, a special episode of Media Chats, produced by CGTN Radio, brought together journalists from across the region to explore a timely and critical question: Can media become the new bridge between China and Central Asia?

Amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and growing regional integration, the role of media in shaping narratives and building trust across borders has become more important than ever. The special program, hosted by Chinese journalist Xu Yawen, featured The Astana Times editor-in-chief Zhanna Shayakhmetova, deputy editor-in-chief at the Uzbekistan National News Agency Utkir Alimov, contributor to The Times of Central Asia Henry Kuvin and CGTN reporter Xu Xinchen. Together, they explored how journalism is evolving into a strategic tool for deepening bilateral ties, dispelling misinformation and amplifying shared development narratives.

Reflecting on Kazakhstan’s growing media engagement with China, Shayakhmetova noted that the reporters increasingly see China not just as a strategic partner but as a growing cultural and technological influencer in the region. There is a clear shift in focus—from large-scale infrastructure projects such as railways and free trade zones to more people-to-people connections, calling it a “a positive development.”

Shayakhmetova pointed to the recent China Central Asia Media Cooperation forum held in Asana as a meaningful platform for building professional ties and trust.

“The forum is not only a place for journalists to meet, but also an opportunity to establish new connections with the Chinese expert community,” she said. “These face-to-face meetings help build a more reliable and trusted network of information sources.”

At a broader level, Shayakhmetova emphasized the important role of Kazakh media in reshaping public perception of China. “There have been concerns in the past, but recent research shows public opinion toward China is now generally above neutral and leaning more positive,” she said. That shift, she added, reflects changing realities and the media’s influence in presenting a more nuanced picture of the partnership.

That sentiment was echoed by Alimov, who cited a recent China-Central Asia media tour in Uzbekistan, during which a group of Chinese journalists embarked on a road trip across Central Asian countries.

“Such initiatives bring journalists closer to real stories – stories about trade, energy, and everyday life. This builds a much more accurate understanding,” he said.

Alimov added that in Uzbekistan, public opinion about the Belt and Road Initiative is “generally positive, especially among communities that have directly benefited from manufacturing, trade, and job creation. This initiative helps us connect not only with markets, but also cultures.”

Xu Xinchen shared his observations from the same media tour, highlighting heartwarming encounters and development projects that Chinese audiences rarely hear about. “It was my first time visiting Central Asia, and I was genuinely surprised by how many people in Uzbekistan could speak Chinese and had studied in China,” he said. “There’s a real curiosity and desire among locals to visit China, especially with the new 30-day visa-free policy now in effect.”

He also noted deeper cooperation in green energy, citing his visit to a Chinese-built wind farm operated by local engineers, as well as a large BYD electric vehicle factory in Jizzakh. “It’s not just about trade anymore. What we saw on the ground reflects a growing momentum in sustainability and people-to-people connection.”

Henry Kuvin, reporting on Central Asia from New York, offered a comparative perspective on how the region is portrayed differently by the Western and Chinese media.

“Western media in general typically covers Central Asia through a post-Soviet lens, focusing heavily on Russian influence,” he noted. “Stories about local innovation, Kazakh culture, or everyday voices are far less common.”

In contrast, Kuvin observed that Chinese media narratives often spotlights future partnerships, visa-free exchanges, and digital integration. “There’s a clear effort by Chinese media to highlight what’s happening on the ground – from easier tourism via Alipay to infrastructure investments like the Khorgos trade hub – developments that are largely underreported in the West,” he added.

The panelists agreed that deeper collaboration among journalists, especially through co-produced stories, exchange programs, and shared platforms, could play a key role in countering misinformation and enriching regional narratives.

“We need to create more balanced stories – not just for international readers, but for our regional audiences,” said Shayakhmetova. She believes a China-Central Asia media network would allow the two sides to co-publish verified stories and amplify the real voices of the region.

The conversation also pointed to the upcoming China-Central Asia Summit as an opportunity to further institutionalize media cooperation through joint training, bilingual reporting, and technological innovation. Such efforts, the participants noted, would help media practitioners better reflect the region’s complexity and evolving partnerships.

As the program concluded, all participants expressed a shared vision: a more connected and collaborative media ecosystem – one that not only reports regional change but actively contributes to it.

“Let’s continue to tell stories that connect our people, reflect our realities, and help shape a more inclusive and balanced global media landscape,” said host Xu Yawen in closing.

The author is Xu Yawen, a Chinese journalist and a host with CGTN Radio based in Beijing, covering Chinese foreign policy, technology, and the economy.