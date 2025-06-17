How Kazakhstan Plans to Achieve 6% GDP Growth

ASTANA – All fields of the real sector must work in accordance with the established indicators to achieve 6% GDP growth in 2025, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said during a meeting on June 16 to assess economic performance over the first five months of the year.

As stated by the Prime Minister’s press service, industry remains the key driver of economic growth, accounting for 25.7% of GDP by the end of 2024. In January-May, the industrial sector grew 6.4%.

The meeting also considered the growth potential in other segments – mechanical engineering, food, chemical, and oil refining industries.

Another sector with an active growth rate is construction. With a 15.4% increase over five months, the volume of work reached two trillion tenge (US$3.9 billion).

The housing construction sector has a target of commissioning 19 million square meters this year. Six million square meters of housing have already been commissioned, which is 5.7% higher than in January-May 2024.

“It is necessary to promptly remove administrative barriers and develop clear monthly plans for each sector with a slowdown in the pace so that companies can increase their output,” Zhumangarin said.