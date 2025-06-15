From Silk Road to Shared Future: Significance of China-Central Asia Cooperation

In anticipation of the second Central Asia-China summit, scheduled for June 17, we present the article outlining the key areas of regional cooperation.

Once upon a time, merchants and caravans carried silk, tea, jade, and spices across deserts and mountains between Chang’an—the capital of China during the Han Dynasty – and the Zhetysu region of Central Asia, marking the first encounter between two great civilizations.

These early exchanges facilitated a remarkable exchange of goods, architectural styles, and technologies that fostered urban prosperity and profoundly shaped lives in China and Central Asia along what is now known as the Silk Road.

Centuries later, that spirit of connection and cooperation continues to shine in new and promising ways.

During a state visit to Kazakhstan in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the Silk Road Economic Belt, a core part of the Belt and Road Initiative. This strategy promotes global connectivity through infrastructure, trade, and investment, creating shared development opportunities. Central Asia, a geopolitical pivot in Eurasia, has since been at the forefront of advancing the initiative.

In 2022, China and five Central Asian countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. In 2023, the first China-Central Asia Summit was held in Xi’an, marking a milestone in this collaboration. Now, the second event will take place in Astana this June. These high-level dialogues underscore the commitment of all parties to promoting regional peace, development, and connectivity.

China and Central Asian countries have been advancing their cooperation, enjoying practical opportunities and mutual benefit.

When China first established diplomatic ties with the five Central Asian countries in 1992, the trade volume stood at $460 million. By 2024, the figure has increased to $94.8 billion, representing a more than 200-fold increase in three decades. China has become Central Asia’s top trading partner and a significant source of investment. Among the five countries, Kazakhstan, the region’s largest economy, ranked first in trade value with China, accounting for over 46 percent of the total, reaching $43.8 billion.

Take energy, for example. Being one of the most important areas of trade between Central Asia – rich in vast reserves of energy and minerals – and China, the world’s second-largest economy with a huge energy demand.

The China-Central Asia gas pipeline, which runs through Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, is China’s first transnational gas pipeline. According to PipeChina West Pipeline Company, the pipeline has delivered more than 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China since 2009. It fuels China’s economy and boosts infrastructure and revenues across the region.

In the meantime, amid the global energy transition to cleaner energy, Central Asia is following suit – with China’s help. In Kazakhstan, one landmark project is the Zhanatas wind farm, a key part of China-Kazakhstan capacity cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. As one of the largest in Central Asia, it generates about 350 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power millions of local households. Projects such as these help alleviate power shortages in southern Kazakhstan and contribute to the country’s national environmental protection goals. All parties further emphasized the importance of cooperation in the green economy during the 2023 China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an.

Infrastructure projects that enhance regional connectivity are another highlight of China-Central Asia cooperation. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, scheduled to begin construction this year, will start in Kashgar, a city in the Xinjiang region of China, and pass through the mountainous terrain of Kyrgyzstan before reaching Uzbekistan. Once finished, it will cut travel time, open new trade corridors, and reduce Central Asia’s dependence on distant ports. It’s a bold step toward transforming the region’s geography from barrier to bridge.

As part of the Belt and Road Initiative, projects like this are not only reshaping Central Asia’s physical infrastructure but also reviving its historical role as a vibrant trade hub, like the ancient Silk Road.

The bond between China and Central Asia continues to deepen, with cooperation gaining momentum in more key areas such as the digital economy, agriculture, education, and culture. In a world often divided by competition, the China-Central Asia collaboration offers a different model – mutual respect, shared development goals, and a community with a shared future.

The author is CGTN journalist Li Yi.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.