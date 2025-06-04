Forum Highlights Central Asia-China Partnership as it Deepens Amid Global Shifts 

ASTANA – The Central Asia-China relationship is reaching a new level, said State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin during the fifth Forum of Analytical Centers focused on new horizons of regional partnership on June 3 in Astana, reported Kazinform.

Opening the event, Karin emphasized the rapid development of cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, stressing the importance of expert dialogue and multilateral engagement. He announced that the second Central Asia–China summit will be hosted soon in Astana, marking another milestone in strengthening strategic ties between the two regions.

President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Gao Xiang addressed the forum participants via a video message, highlighting priority areas for cooperation, including security, technological innovation, education, tourism, archaeology, and sports.

Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Yerkin Tukumov underscored the increasing significance of the analytical community amid global instability. He referenced the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, as a future interregional economic artery and identified three key sectors for enhanced cooperation: transport corridor development, workforce training, and water security.

“Today, a new world order is being formed. The global storm is not abating but only growing. But in fact, this is a golden age for diplomacy and researchers of international relations,” said Tukumov.

Forum participants acknowledged that, despite global turbulence, good-neighborly relations between China and Central Asia continue to strengthen. The forum featured thematic sessions addressing regional cooperation strategy, the development of transit and economic hubs, and collaboration in digitalization, artificial intelligence, and innovation ecosystems.

The event brought together representatives from analytical centers, government bodies, scientific institutions, and international organizations from China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.