Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan Earns ESG Rating from Sustainable Fitch

ASTANA – The Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan (ECA) has received an ESG rating of Level 3 from international rating agency Sustainable Fitch, reflecting the agency’s progress in integrating a sustainable development strategy and advancing its environmental and social policies, reported the ECA’s press service on June 4.

In 2023, ECA became an affiliated member of the Net Zero Export Credit Agencies Alliance (NZECA), a global initiative supporting carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim goals set for 2030. By joining NZECA, ECA committed to supporting Kazakh exporters in transitioning to a low-carbon economy and aligning with climate-resilient investment strategies.

“ECA strives to help build a modern economy based on new technologies and environmentally friendly industries. This will reduce our dependence on raw material exports and generate new jobs,” said Allen Chaizhunusov, chairman of the ECA executive board.

Chaizhunusov added that the agency’s long-term development plan focuses on promoting ESG-oriented projects and assisting companies in their pursuit of decarbonization. As part of this effort, ECA offers insurance tariff discounts to exporters meeting ESG standards, encouraging more sustainable practices.

ECA supports non-resource-based exports in priority sectors through credit guarantees and insurance while excluding fossil fuel and coal mining projects. More than half of the exporters in ECA’s insurance portfolio are small and medium-sized enterprises, expanding access to finance for SMEs and contributing to broader economic growth.