Exhibition Showcases City’s History Through Lens of Kazakh Photojournalist

ASTANA – The capital hosted the “My Astana: From the Past to the Future” exhibition featuring more than 300 rare pictures captured by photojournalist and local historian Nurmukhamat Imamov. Opened on June 26 at the Presidential Center, the display traces the city’s evolution over four decades, highlighting its cultural heritage, architectural growth, and the everyday lives of its people.

The exhibition aims to popularize Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage while introducing audiences to authentic documentary photography. Imamov, who worked for Akmolinskaya Pravda and other news media, captured key stages of Astana’s development—from Soviet-era Akmolinsk and Tselinograd to today’s vibrant city.

Through Imamov’s lens, visitors witness key milestones in the urban development: changes in architectural style, the daily routines of its residents, major state events, and intimate portraits of ordinary people who shaped its social and cultural fabric.

“These are not just photographs—they are living history. Imamov’s work allows us to reflect on how far we have come. The images invite viewers to appreciate the transformation of our capital and the people who made it possible,” said presidential center director Temirbolat Bakytzhan.

Bakytzhan emphasized the historical value of Imamov’s images, which include rare moments from visits by cultural and political figures including writer Sabit Mukanov, singer Roza Baglanova, artist Boris Andreev, and Polish singer Anna German.

Witness to a changing city

Historian Rafail Davletkildeev said the exhibition reflects his deep connection to a city he has seen renamed five times—Akmola, Tselinograd, Akmola again, Astana, Nur-Sultan, and once more, Astana.

Davletkildeev noted that many of the scenes Imamov captured, especially Soviet-era wooden homes and older neighborhoods, were often overlooked at the time and considered too ordinary to document.

“Now, these photographs carry great meaning. They’re not only nostalgic but invaluable records of urban memory,” he said.

Local historian and journalist Dmitry Glukhikh echoed the sentiment, calling the exhibition “a portal into a part of life that has already vanished.”

“Some people might look at these images and only see crumbling buildings or cracked walls. But there are no cracked walls in history. This is our story, and we need to know it,” said Glukhikh.

Glukhikh spoke about the city’s development cycles, beginning in the 1830s, including cubic-style architecture in the late 19th century, major housing construction in the 1930s, and the rapid growth of Tselinograd in the 1960s. He emphasized that each phase played a significant role in shaping the city’s appearance.

“Imamov didn’t grow up here, but he became one with the city. Many people couldn’t understand why he photographed aging wooden houses and dirt roads. But Imamov saw value where others did not. His deep love for the city shines through every frame,” said Glukhikh.

A personal journey for residents

For Gulnara, a 73-year-old native, who has lived in the city center her entire life, the exhibition is a walk through memory. In an interview with The Astana Times, she described how each image brought back vivid memories of her childhood and youth.

“These photographs aren’t just pictures, they are scenes from my life. I can clearly see myself walking with my mother in that park. Here we are buying books, and over there is the department store where I spent hours browsing,” she said.

Pointing to a photo of the Saltanat Department Store, she recalled a bookstore located just next door.

“You could always find rare books there, even when they were unavailable anywhere else. And right behind it was a small movie theater where we often went after school,” she said.

A special section of the exhibition displays a collection of Imamov’s photographs first exhibited in 1977 at the Palace of Virgin Lands. These images were recently digitized by his son, Rinat Imamov, who continues the work of preserving and publishing the photographer’s extensive archive.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 10.