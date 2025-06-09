EU Citizen Granted Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa

ASTANA – Jorge Rosa Filho, a European citizen, has received Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa, which allows remote workers to live and work in the country for up to one year, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ press service.

Filho plans to stay in Astana for six months and travel to several regions for tourism.

“The hospitality of Kazakhs, the safety, and the stable development of the country have been decisive factors in my choice, year after year. There is movement, energy, and a desire for change here, and I want to be a part of it,” he said.

He also praised the straightforward visa process and the high quality of service at the Kazakh Consulate in Lisbon, noting that the registration takes no more than five business days.

The Neo Nomad Visa, introduced in November last year, allows travelers worldwide to stay mobile, continue working for foreign companies, and live in Kazakhstan for up to a year. The visa does not permit local employment, ensuring no competition with the domestic workforce.

According to ministry estimates, every 500 digital nomads could contribute approximately 3.6 billion tenge ($7.05 million) to the national budget.

So far, citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Poland, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Thailand have obtained the visa.