Kazakhstan Grants Neo Nomad Visa to Five More Foreign Nationals

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has granted the Neo Nomad Visa to five more foreign citizens, including three from the United States, one from the United Kingdom, and one from Latvia.

This visa allows professionals to reside in Kazakhstan for up to one year while working remotely for foreign employers. To qualify, applicants must prove a stable monthly income of $3,000, provide health insurance, and submit a certificate of no criminal record, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on March 11.

The visa targets IT, marketing, finance, design, and consulting experts who wish to combine work and travel.

Three foreign tourists previously received the Neo Nomad Visa. The first holder of the visa was a U.K. citizen working in the energy sector. Visas were also issued to citizens of South Korea and Singapore.

In a recent interview with The Astana Times, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev shared the inspiration behind the visa, saying Kazakhstan can become a “favorite place” for neo nomads.

To watch the full interview, head to The Astana Times YouTube channel.