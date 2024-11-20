Neo Nomad Visa: New Prospects for Digital Nomads

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa, introduced on Nov. 1, provides new prospects for digital nomads. This new visa, classified as category B12-1, allows remote workers worldwide to spend up to one year living and working in Kazakhstan.

To qualify for the Neo Nomad Visa, applicants must provide bank statements from the past six months confirming a stable monthly income exceeding $3,000, tax declarations from their country of citizenship, a criminal record clearance from the relevant authority in their home or residence country, comprehensive health insurance that covers the entire visa period and an invitation letter (this requirement is waived for nationals from 48 pre-approved countries).

According to the Kazakhstan Travel website, the visa issuance process takes no more than five working days. It is available to citizens of all countries who can demonstrate a stable income from foreign sources. Family members and dependents of the primary visa holder can also receive visas for the same duration.

This visa does not permit еmployment within Kazakhstan, as income must come from outside the country, exempting holders from local tax obligations.

For detailed information, visit Neo Nomad Visa Information.