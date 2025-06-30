Comic Con Astana Reveals Esai Morales as Second Hollywood Headliner

ASTANA – Comic Con Astana continues to unveil the lineup for Central Asia’s largest geek culture festival. Joining Andy Serkis on the list of headliners is Esai Morales – an American actor known for his roles in hit TV series “Ozark” and “Titans”, as well as the two most recent episodes of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise with Tom Cruise.

Since its inception in 2019, Comic Con Astana has evolved from a local event into a full-fledged international platform that brings together professionals from the worlds of film, animation, comics, video games, cosplay, and digital art.

In 2025, Comic Con Astana is expanding both its program and its roster of international guests, and for the first time in its history, will feature three Hollywood headliners. The name of the third celebrity guest will be announced in the coming days, reported the Comic Con press service on June 30.

Comic Con Astana 2025 is set to deliver an immersive experience with themed zones, dynamic brand activations, and standout programming. The event will host an official stage of the TEKKEN World Tour 2025 (Dojo Series) and feature a special presentation of “The Truce,” a historical drama set in Kazakhstan’s Karlag labor camp. The project marks the first film co-produced by Kazakhstan and Spain for global release, including distribution on Netflix.

The festival will run for five days, from July 9 to 13, and for the first time in two venues: the Astana Arena Stadium and the Barys Arena Ice Stadium.

In previous years, Comic Con Astana has welcomed global stars such as Mads Mikkelsen, Pilou Asbæk, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Percy Hynes White, and others.