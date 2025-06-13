Alternativa Film Festival to Spotlight Global South Voices in Colombia

ASTANA – Filmmakers from Latin America and Central Asia are invited to submit entries for the 2026 Alternativa Film Festival, which will be held in Colombia in the second quarter of the year. The festival will feature seven awards and a total prize fund of $120,000, according to the event’s press service.

Submissions open June 10 and close Oct. 10, 2025. The competition accepts feature-length films of any genre from Asia, including Central Asia and Latin America. Short films will be accepted exclusively from Latin America.

Founded by Arsen Tomsky, CEO and founder of inDrive, the Alternativa Film Festival is a global initiative that shifts its regional focus annually. The festival launched in Kazakhstan in 2023, moved to Indonesia in 2024, and is now headed to Latin America. It aims to establish an alternative system of recognition for filmmakers from the Global South, highlighting stories that inspire social change and fostering interregional connections.

“At inDrive, we believe that geographical boundaries should not hinder talent or important stories, and that art has the power to improve lives worldwide. This belief is central to inDrive’s mission of challenging injustice. That’s why we founded and support the Alternativa project, giving filmmakers from the Global South the opportunity to be seen, heard, and recognized,” said Tomsky.

The 2026 edition will feature free public screenings of competition films, accompanied by discussions and events designed to engage audiences in meaningful dialogue. A professional segment, Industry Days, will bring together filmmakers, producers, and impact specialists to exchange ideas and collaborate.

“Latin America is known for its talented filmmakers and emotionally rich storytelling. Colombia, in particular, stands out for a fast-growing film industry that addresses urgent social issues. We’re excited to learn from the region, find new partners, and help Latin American creators gain global recognition,” said Liza Surganova, the head of the Alternativa project.

In 2024, Alternativa received more than 1,000 submissions from 33 countries. Two Central Asian movies, “Madina” by Kazakh Aizhan Kasymbek and “Dar” by Dalmira Tilepbergen from the Kyrgyz Republic, made the festival shortlist. Kazakh documentary filmmaker Katerina Suvorova, whose film “Qoryqpa” won the Alter Award in 2023, also served on the international jury.

As part of its ongoing initiatives, Alternativa Film Days will host impact screenings in Almaty, showcasing selected films from the 2024 edition. In the fall, the project will also organize an Impact Distribution Lab in Central Asia, which aims to help filmmakers develop strategies to achieve tangible social change through film.