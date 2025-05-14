UAE Investor Plans to Develop Aerotropolis in Astana

ASTANA – Terminals Astana Airport Limited, part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Terminals Holding, will invest $1.1 billion to develop an aerotropolis at Astana International Airport, according to a long-term investment agreement signed with the Kazakh Transport Ministry on May 13, the ministry’s press service reported.

Aerotropolis is a multifunctional complex combining an industrial and logistics zone and a business cluster that includes hotels, retail space, and logistics terminals. The investor will also build a second runway, a third passenger terminal, and a cargo terminal as part of the project.

The agreement outlines plans for the modernization of the airport’s equipment fleet, the implementation of digital and automation solutions, and comprehensive personnel training programs. All airport staff will undergo internationally certified training.

Additionally, the ministry and the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in road transport. The two sides aim to facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge, skills, and best practices. An intergovernmental agreement on international road transport between the two countries is also expected to be signed soon.

Kazakhstan has concluded 42 intergovernmental agreements for international road transport.