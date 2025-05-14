Royal Jordanian Airlines to Launch Flights to Kazakhstan in June Next Year

ASTANA – Royal Jordanian Airlines plans to begin direct flights to Kazakhstan starting June 2026, with a frequency of two flights per week, Jordanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Hamzeh Al Omari said during a meeting with Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev on May 14, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan, in turn, announced its readiness to provide the necessary support for the launch of the flights within existing agreements.

The parties also agreed on the timeline for signing an agreement on the mutual recognition of diplomas for crew members of sea vessels.