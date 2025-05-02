Renowned Romanian Choir to Perform in Kazakhstan for First Time

ASTANA – The renowned Romanian national chamber choir, Madrigal – Marin Constantin, a hallmark of Romanian culture, will perform for the first time in Kazakhstan with a concert at Astana Opera on May 4, reported the theatre’s press service.

The concert “Madrigal: The Silk Road” promises a unique musical journey inspired by the ancient trade route. It will feature a rich and diverse repertoire including pieces in Chinese, Kazakh, and Georgian, selections from Persian and Indian cultures, as well as works from Byzantium, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and England.

Founded in 1963, the Madrigal Choir has toured more than 450 cities in nearly 40 countries across four continents. In 2025, the ensemble will mark the 100th anniversary of its legendary founder, Constantin Marin, with a series of global cultural events.

Principal Conductor Anna Ungureanu emphasized the symbolic importance of the concert, noting that it also holds strong diplomatic resonance.

“It is likely the first of its kind to revive the cultural connections forged centuries ago along the trade routes of the Silk Road. In this context, we see Kazakhstan as the most vital link in Central Asia – one that bridges Europe with China, and the West with the Far East,” she said.

A highlight of the program will be the choir’s premiere performance of Kazakh folk songs, including “Iapurai” and “Agugai”.

“The choir artists really enjoy this repertoire, and they have approached it with genuine interest and a desire to discover wonderful Kazakh culture. I myself feel inspired by the melodic-rhythmic structures and the sensitivity of the messages in the lyrics,” Ungureanu added.

She also shared that the collective is honored to launch their tour at Astana Opera.