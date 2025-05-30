Prime Minister of Italy Calls for Courage to Take New Paths at Astana International Forum

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni called for courage to look beyond geographical boundaries and take new paths during a special session of the Astana International Forum, where she took part jointly with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 30.

According to Meloni, Italy was the first nation in the European Union (EU) to invest in relations with Central Asia.

“Our example has indeed led the path, as proven by the first EU-Central Asia Summit last April, which, not surprisingly, elevated the relations between the region and the EU to a strategic partnership,” she said.

Highlighting Central Asia’s historical role as a crossroads between East and West, Meloni said the region now serves as a pivotal link between continents in an increasingly interconnected world.

She emphasized areas of cooperation, including the energy sector, where cooperation can help make a difference both in the more traditional and the more innovative fields, and critical raw materials, where collaboration aims to generate shared benefits and mutual opportunities.

Meloni also noted environmental challenges, mentioning the Italian Climate Fund as an important tool to harness even more to strengthen further shared projects. She pointed out digital and physical infrastructures, particularly the most promising role of the Middle Corridor.