President Tokayev Holds Talks with Serbian, Myanmar, and Venezuelan Leaders

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held several bilateral talks on May 8 in Moscow, reported Akorda.

During the meeting with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Tokayev recalled his official visit to Belgrade in November last year, noting its importance for strengthening mutual understanding and developing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Vučić expressed his country’s interest in expanding the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

The officials confirmed their mutual commitment to the implementation of previously reached agreements. They agreed to continue the dialogue on bilateral and international topics during the upcoming visit of the President of Serbia to Astana.

At the meeting with Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Tokayev expressed his condolences in connection with the numerous casualties as a result of the recent devastating earthquake. Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Myanmar have always maintained friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust.

The officials noted the significant untapped potential for expanding trade and investment ties and expressed their readiness to explore the prospects for strengthening political and economic relations

Tokayev invited President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro to visit Kazakhstan on a state visit to discuss prospects for strengthening mutual ties during their meeting. The discussion focused on prospects for increasing trade and economic cooperation, emphasizing the energy sector.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the preparation and exchange of lists of priority export products to identify specific growth points between the two countries.