Poetry and Music Take Center Stage at Astana Opera Charity Evening

ASTANA — The Astana Opera hosted UnBoring Poetry, a distinguished charity evening co-organized by the LikeMinded Foundation and acclaimed poet Gulnara Shakti, bringing together poetry, music, and diplomacy in a celebration of creative expression, solidarity, and women’s empowerment on May 18.

The LikeMinded Foundation, inspired by a spouse of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Ellada Alaverdyan, is a platform where ideas are transformed into meaningful projects. All proceeds from the evening were dedicated to supporting the foundation’s ongoing efforts.

The evening featured the presentation of Gulnara Shakti’s poetry collection, “Perhaps, There Is Someone in This World,” a lyrical exploration of strength, silence, and the shared human experience. Shakti’s emotionally charged recitations, delivered alongside celebrated film and theatre actor Chingiz Kapin, deeply resonated with the audience. Their performance was accompanied by the ensemble Sezim Music Show, whose live instrumental arrangements enriched the atmosphere and gave the poetry a new dimension.

“Poetry is more than just words — it’s meditation, confession, and wings all at once,” said Shakti.

Leading representatives of the diplomatic and cultural communities attended the event. Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Nico Schermers recited a poem from the stage, emphasizing the evening’s message of unity through art. Members of the foundation delivered a multilingual poem in twelve languages, representing their respective countries and underscoring the foundation’s global and inclusive spirit.

Notable guests included former Senator and diplomat Byrganym Aitimova, public figure Bayan Toikebaeva, and other prominent members of Kazakhstan’s civil society.