Military Parade in Astana Marks 80th Anniversary of Great Victory

ASTANA — Kazakhstan honored the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a large-scale Victory Parade in Astana on May 7, its first since 2019. The event, held on Defender of the Fatherland Day, drew more than 5,000 spectators and featured over 4,000 military personnel, showcasing both the nation’s historical legacy and modern military capabilities.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presided over the ceremony. Among the guests of honor was Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam, who was in Kazakhstan on a state visit.

Citywide, the celebration extended beyond the parade route. Live broadcasts of the event were shown on large LED screens in key public spaces across the city and on national television channels.

Modern armed forces and military innovation

Led by Ground Forces Commander Major General Mereke Koshekbai, the parade included 26 formations from nearly every branch of the armed forces, including more than 200 female service members and 200 pieces of military equipment.

“This parade is very important for our country and our armed forces. We began preparations on April 1 and held our final rehearsal on May 4. Today, on May 7, we showed the result. I think, overall, the public liked it,” said Major General Koshekbai, speaking to the press.

In a vivid blend of past and present, the parade began with 34 historic WWII tanks, including the iconic T-34, Katyusha rocket launchers, and wartime artillery. These were followed by modern combat vehicles such as the domestically produced Arlan, Aibar, Alan and Taymas.

Newly introduced technologies included anti-aircraft systems Buk-M2E and Tor-M2K, Skylark uncrewed aerial vehicles, and the Samgau uncrewed boat, designed for reconnaissance and maritime defense. All were developed or adopted by Kazakhstan’s defense industry.

Sixty-six aircraft flew over the capital in combat formation, including Su-30SM multirole fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft, and the A400M transport plane. The aerial segment concluded with jets trailing blue smoke in tribute to the national flag.

Honoring veterans and national memory

War veterans, homefront workers, diplomats, public figures, and youth organizations attended the ceremony. Among them was Karakoz Apa, a 90-year-old veteran who shared her reflections and blessings with The Astana Times.

“I am very pleased with the parade. It was very good. May we live to see more such anniversaries in the coming years and be given strength and energy. Let there be peace in our country. Let there be goodness, joy, and celebration. I wish well-being to all our people and to my children,” she said.

First Deputy Commander-in-Chief Major General Kuanyshbek Ushtaev emphasized the parade’s commemorative focus.

“Today’s parade is a tribute to those who went to the front and returned, and to those who never made it back. That is why, for over a month, units of our Armed Forces from all across the country were preparing for this parade,” he said.

Historical tradition of parade and remembrance

More than 1.2 million Kazakh people served in the Soviet army during World War II. Every fourth resident of the republic was mobilized. In recognition of their sacrifice, over 42,000 Kazakh citizens were awarded commemorative medals this year, marking the 80th anniversary of victory.

Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has held 12 parades to honor national and historical milestones. The first was staged in Almaty in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of Victory Day. Since 2001, major parades have been hosted in the capital, Astana.