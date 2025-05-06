Kazakhstan, Vietnam Adopt Joint Statement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm adopted a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership during Lâm’s state visit to Kazakhstan on May 6, reported Akorda.

The two sides exchanged several important documents. These included a memorandum of cooperation in technology, innovation, and digital transformation; a memorandum on cultural and sports cooperation for 2025-2027; and a cooperation program between justice bodies for the same period.

Other agreements covered the establishment of sister city relations between the Kyzylorda Region and Hưng Yên Province, confirmation of the share sale transaction of Qazaq Air between Samruk Kazyna and Sovico Group, cooperation in geological exploration, and collaboration between the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and the Vietnam News Agency.

Kazakhstan also informed the Vietnamese delegation about measures to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, proposing that Vietnam consider using this route to export goods in various directions via Kazakh territory.

Vietnam confirmed its readiness to serve as a bridge and support Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its member states.

The parties agreed to deepen political dialogue and diplomatic relations, expand cooperation in defense, trade, investment, and finance, and pursue joint initiatives in agriculture, energy, tourism, education, labor, and environmental protection.

They also focused on enhancing regional ties, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and boosting collaboration in international forums.

Tokayev presented Lâm with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of first degree, calling the visit “truly historic” and an important milestone in Kazakhstan-Vietnam relations.