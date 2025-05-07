Tokayev Honors Veterans, Highlights Kazakhstan’s Role at Victory Parade

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the nation on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in WWII during a May 7 military parade.

Greeting the military parade’s participants, President Tokayev underlined that the holiday has become a symbol of the unwavering fighting spirit demonstrated by the country’s soldiers. He noted the importance of honoring the heroic deeds of ancestors who defended the country and preserving the memory of those who lost their lives in battles for the Motherland.

Tokayev also emphasized the nation’s gratitude toward the servicemen who safeguard peace in the country. He remarked that World War II was the most difficult test for all of humanity, including Kazakhstan, and highlighted that those tragic times served as a reminder of the sorrow and devastation caused by war, reinforcing the value of peace as an irreplaceable treasure.

“Dear veterans, I express my deepest gratitude to you on behalf of the nation! The heroism of the front-line soldiers will forever remain in our memory, and their selfless love for the Motherland and dedication will always serve as an example for descendants. The names and feats of our war veterans will never be forgotten. We bow our heads to you in deep respect and gratitude!” said Tokayev.

He noted that the people of Kazakhstan made an immense contribution to the victory in the war. He recalled that more than 1.2 million Kazakhstan citizens were called to the front, and that nearly half of them died heroically, sacrificing their lives for the future safety and prosperity of the next generations.

He pointed out that over 500 Kazakhstan citizens were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Among them, he mentioned the names of national heroes such as Talgat Bigeldinov, Sergey Lugansky, Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Ivan Panfilov, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, Nurken Abdirov, Malik Gabdullin, Sabyr Rakhimov, Manshuk Mametova, Aliya Moldagulova, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev, Khiuaz Dospanova, and many other distinguished citizens who left a lasting mark on the nation’s history.

Tokayev also highlighted the resilience and commitment of those who worked on the home front. He stated that Kazakhstan sent around 1,500 train cars filled with food and clothing to support the front lines.

More than 4,000 servicemen from all branches of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan participated in the parade. The event featured over 200 units of military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, and missile systems, as well as 66 military aircraft and helicopters, according to Akorda.