Kazakhstan’s Prominent Producer Highlights Booming Creative Industry, Strong Untapped Potential

ASTANA – Creative industries have received broad attention from the government in recent years, deemed as the next economic frontier and a soft power tool. For Yerkebulan Kurishbayev, an Almaty-based producer and director of QARA Studios, creativity is not a new gold rush, but what has been personal from the very start. In an interview with The Astana Times, Kurishbayev shares his personal motivation, challenges, and where Kazakh music and cinema stand today.

A space for something different

Globally, creative industries, which encompass arts, culture, media, design, and technology, account for nearly 3.1% of the world’s GDP, according to the latest data from the United Nations. Experts project these figures to rise to 10% of global GDP by 2030.

Kurishbayev’s team is carving out a space for something different in Kazakhstan, a country better known internationally for its oil and minerals rather than music and films. Founded in 2017 by Kurishbayev and a well-known Kazakh director Aisultan Seitov, studio produces films, music videos, and commercials. Beyond content creation, QARA Studios also organizes large-scale events such as OYU Fest and QARA Forum, bringing artists together to nurture Kazakhstan’s creative ecosystem.

When Seitov and Kurishbayev started QARA Studios, it all began with a simple conversation.

“He said, ‘Let’s create together.’ (…) I told him, ‘I want to build a business out of this.’ He replied, ‘Fine — just don’t get in the way of my creative freedom.’ That short exchange shaped everything,” Kurishbayev said.

“Today, I think both our company and I personally have grown a lot. That’s because we have managed to strike a balance between business and creativity. We have always tried to maintain that balance, putting a strong emphasis on discipline — something that, unfortunately, many in the industry lack — while still doing what we love. As a result, our work has become more than just a job or a passion. It is about creating something lasting, something that leaves a meaningful cultural imprint on our country,” Kurishbayev said.

Striking this balance is only possible with a professional and tight-knit team. Kurishbayev speaks proudly of the QARA Studios team of 18 people.

“Just like anyone else, I came into this industry out of a desire to create and leave some kind of cultural mark. Looking back, I realize that at one point, I romanticized the whole industry. I thought it was fun, exciting, cool — meeting people, making connections. But the truth is, it is work, just like in any other sector of the economy. And on top of that, we work directly with emotions. That’s something we need to consider,” said Kurishbayev.

The hard part is that there are no real flagships or benchmarks to look up to here.

“Not in Kazakhstan, not even in neighboring countries. I’ve done the research. But maybe that’s a sign we’re supposed to be the benchmark,” he added.

OYU Fest

One of the company’s flagship projects is the OYU Fest, a festival of contemporary Kazakh music. First launched in 2022, OYU Fest grew out of the OYU Live music project, a YouTube series showcasing Kazakh artists across various genres.

“It has been three years now, and while we didn’t have a clear positioning from the start, the idea was always to create something national. The interesting thing is, when you say ‘national’ or ‘folk’ to people, they immediately imagine chapan [a traditional Kazakh coat], something nostalgic, something rooted in the past. But what we wanted was a national product and national festival of today,” Kurishbayev explained.

In less than two years, OYU Fest has earned a beloved spot on Almaty’s cultural calendar. Last year, it debuted in Astana, surpassing the team’s expectations.

“Last year, what surprised me was Astana. It was our first time holding the festival there, and honestly, right up until the very day, the day X, I kept thinking, this is a stupid idea. I was asking myself why I was even doing it. Sure, it is the same country, same people, but it is a different city. Organizing the festival there was really tough, full of its own challenges,” he said.

All of the worries disappeared when Kurishayev saw the happy crowds.

“But when I saw this number of people — happy, free, open, joyful Astana residents — I was blown away. Genuinely. The numbers exceeded everything I’d expected both in Almaty and Astana, but especially in Astana,” he added.

This year, the team expects approximately 10,000 people at the OYU Fest in Astana on June 28, up from around 8,000 last year.

“Some say it is the same lineup, nothing new or exciting, and that’s okay. We’re not bothered by it. We know what our style is, and this year I think the festival will be even better than before,” he said.

Kurishbayev said he was profoundly grateful to see tickets being sold at a quick rate, even with no line-up disclosed at the time. “I absolutely love those early bird buyers. I’m always amazed by them because it shows just how much trust they have in us. They don’t care who the artists are — they just want to be part of the OYU Fest,” he said.

In Astana alone, the organizers sold 1,500 tickets in one day since the start of ticket sales.

“That’s crazy statistics. Honestly, I’m a bit afraid — we might not even be able to fit everyone into the venue. We may have to stop ticket sales at some point, which I’d really prefer not to do,” he added, assuring that safety remains a top priority.

Growing Kazakh-language cultural scene

This intense interest in the festival tells a bigger story about what is happening in the country. Across Kazakhstan, a growing number of young people are reclaiming their culture and language. What was once dismissed as outdated in the Soviet Union is now a tool for communication, expression and connection via music, art, films and everyday life.

“Everything in life is cyclical. I think we’ve simply reached a moment when we, as a society, are beginning to ask ourselves who we really are. For various reasons, over the past few years, people have started asking themselves: Who am I? What is my country? What is my culture? What is my language? It’s like a positive kind of virus, growing bit by bit,” Kurishbayev said.

Gone are the days when the success of a Kazakh artist was measured by visibility abroad or by switching to English or Russian to reach a wider audience.

“Artists no longer feel the need to sing in other languages just to chase success abroad. Back then, no one aimed to become popular in Kazakhstan — everyone dreamed of making it somewhere else. Now, thankfully, that mindset is fading. Artists are focusing on their own audience, and that audience is responding – naturally, warmly, without resistance,” said Kurishbayev.

“Today, rapping in Kazakh, singing rock, or performing in any genre in the Kazakh language and doing it freely, confidently, and stylishly on stage, that’s just incredible,” he added.

Every film has its audience

The Kazakh film industry is also entering a new era. Kurishbayev noted that audiences are becoming more selective and demanding of quality films.

“The other category is an auteur cinema. I believe we’re on the verge of something big. In the next five to seven years, I genuinely believe Kazakhstan will see its first Oscar, its first Cannes Lion, a Berlinale Bear and more,” he said.

Kurishbayev compares Kazakhstan’s current film industry to that in South Korea, but 10-15 years ago.

“Korean cinema had always been strong, but it was during that period that it really took off — with commercial films dominating the local market and beautifully crafted auteur films gaining international acclaim. The Korean government supported that ecosystem well, and still does,” Kurishbayev said.

He said Kazakhstan boasts incredibly talented directors and writers who are ready to break through internationally. There are just two things that inhibit this potential.

“First, the number of cinemas. We’re severely lacking them. And second, the state support system. The very idea of government support for cinema is great. There’s nothing quite like it in the region. Neighbors are shocked by how much funding Kazakhstan allocates to film industry development. But the system itself – the application process, the selection mechanism, even the legal framework — urgently needs reform. Right now, it creates a lot of unnecessary difficulties for filmmakers,” he explained.

​​Behind the scenes

Every single project requires a substantial amount of emotional, financial, and time resources.

“Behind the scenes, it’s actually a massive amount of work. For example, to produce a single film, you might spend a year writing the script, then another six months preparing for the shoot — every single day. Then there’s a month of filming, followed by six months to a year of editing. So in total, that’s two to two and a half years of daily work,” Kurishbayev explained.

“Take our music festival [OYU Fest] — it lasts just one day a year, but the preparation begins seven to eight months in advance, with our team working on it every day,” he added.

Emotional toll

Any creative work comes with a separate challenge of emotional toll and burning out. Kurishbayev also finds himself at this crossroads.

“I am constantly trying to grow — I talk to different entrepreneurs, mentors, people both in and outside the industry, and people with more experience. They’re surprised. They ask, How do you manage it all? Where do you get the energy? Because in any business, in any project, you are supposed to have focus,” he explained.

Kurishbayev acknowledged he didn’t realize he was supposed to focus on one thing. He just kept doing what he loved.

“I just wanted to create. My whole team is the same. I am very proud of them. They don’t think about focus or efficiency — they just do what they love,” he added.