Kazakhstan-Vietnam Ties: Trade, Connectivity and Strategic Cooperation

ASTANA – General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 5 to 7 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazinform presented an analytical overview of the prospects for cooperation between Astana and Hanoi, highlighting the factors that unite the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam were established in June 1992. Since then, the countries have developed a solid legal foundation, signing more than 50 interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental treaties and agreements.

Trade turnover

Vietnam is one of Kazakhstan’s leading partners in Southeast Asia. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, trade turnover between the countries reached $859.4 million last year, with Kazakhstan’s exports to Vietnam accounting for $205 million. Key export items include unprocessed lead, ferroalloys, silkworm cocoons, microphones, loudspeakers, and other goods. Imports from Vietnam to Kazakhstan in 2024 reached $654.4 million.

In January–February, mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Vietnam reached $132.2 million, including $19 million in exports from Kazakhstan to Vietnam and $113.2 million in imports from Vietnam.

Kazakhstan-Vietnam connectivity

In 2023, the two countries signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of national passports. In May 2024, a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Vietnam came into force. Citizens of both countries can stay up to 30 calendar days per visit, with a total stay not exceeding 90 days within six months.

Since October 2022, regular direct flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam have resumed. Kazakhstan’s Sunday Airlines operates seasonal flights twice a week on the Almaty–Cam Ranh route, while Vietnam’s VietJet Air runs five weekly flights from Cam Ranh to both Astana and Almaty.

Kazakhstan’s largest airline Air Astana plans to launch a new Almaty-Da Nang route starting June 4. Flights will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, increasing the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam from 32 to 34.

In 2024, the privatization of Qazaq Air by the Vietnamese company SOVICO began. The President welcomed the deal, emphasizing that it would boost air traffic between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries.

Science cooperation

Last year, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies and the Ho Chi Minh National Political Academy signed a memorandum of cooperation. The partnership will include online sessions in the Chatham House format for executives and researchers, covering topics like agro-industrial development, manufacturing industry, investment and infrastructure cooperation opportunities.

According to Akorda, during the upcoming high-level talks in Astana, Tokayev and To Lam plan to discuss prospects for developing Kazakh-Vietnamese trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation. On May 7, To Lam will attend a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.