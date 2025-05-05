Kazakhstan to Tackle Gaps in Waste Management with Strategy Due by September

ASTANA – The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will prepare a dedicated strategy on waste management by September. It will offer a holistic approach to managing different types of waste and address the deep-seated problems in the field, said Ablai Almukhanov, deputy director of the ministry’s Waste Management Department, in an interview with The Astana Times.

“By September, we are expected to deliver a concept that includes a detailed analysis of the current situation: identifying strengths, weaknesses, and outlining the direction we need to move forward,” said Almukhanov.

Low level of recycling

The nation generates more than 4.5 million tons of municipal waste annually. In 2024, only 26% of waste was recycled, which is below the government target of 30%.

“We have a concept of transition to a green economy, which actually reflects the target indicators, where we as a country are moving in the field of waste management. (..) By 2030, we have to reach 40%,” Almukhanov said.

There are numerous reasons why the recycling rate remains low in Kazakhstan. One of them is low economic attractiveness and the failure of the current tariffs to cover the real costs of enterprises.

Since the adoption of the new Environmental Code in 2021, local officials have been required to revise and approve tariffs for municipal solid waste at maslikhats, the local representative bodies. As of March, these tariffs have been revised in just 155 out of 211 districts and cities across the country.

Addressing a government meeting in March, Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev proposed a public-private mechanism as a potential solution, suggesting the approval of an economically attractive tariff for municipal solid waste. The difference between the current and economically attractive tariffs will be reimbursed to the private partner at the expense of national utilization payments.

The ministry has developed amendments to the Environmental Code in terms of the frequency of tariff revisions, at least once every three years.

Support from the government

Almukhanov said the ministry has also offered a preferential financing mechanism since 2024 to subsidize enterprises engaged in waste recycling, sorting, and transportation.

“This means that for entrepreneurs in our sector, we provide preferential financing at 3% through the Industrial Development Fund, using recycling fees via Zhasyl Damu. These are long-term, low-cost money that enable investors to implement projects in waste transportation, such as purchasing garbage trucks, sorting through the acquisition of sorting lines, and recycling itself, whether by expanding existing facilities or building new ones,” said Almukhanov.

He emphasized a strong interest from investors, specifically in this preferential financing program. Sixty-seven projects worth 316.9 billion tenge (US$617.7 million), submitted by local authorities, have been approved by the ministry and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Of these, 43 projects focus specifically on waste recycling.

Almukhanov added that these projects may boost the nation’s recycling capacity by 1.1 million tons.

Another support measure is the EcoQoldau program, which resumed its work in 2024. It is a dedicated support program for enterprises involved in recycling. These businesses receive financial compensation for sorting and processing waste. The amount of payments this year for a ton of collected and recycled polymer waste exceeds 71,000 tenge (US$139), with 9.2 billion tenge (US$17.9 million) earmarked for 2025.

Deep-seated problems

The new concept, which is due by September, is also expected to offer a more holistic approach to waste management. One of the problems voiced by Almukhanov is a fragmented approach to waste policy. According to him, some types of waste receive significantly less attention. On top of that, certain waste types are managed by multiple agencies.

“This includes, for example, construction waste, which falls under the Ministry of Industry and Construction, but also under our jurisdiction as waste regulators. Medical waste is managed jointly with the Ministry of Health, and agricultural waste with the Ministry of Agriculture,” he explained.

“It [a new concept] will allow us, besides solid waste, where we pay a lot of attention, to direct efforts toward other waste streams that are underdeveloped and largely overlooked. It also includes industrial waste,” he added.

Industrial waste

Kazakhstan produces around one billion tons of industrial waste annually. Mining and quarrying are major contributors, accounting for 70% of all industrial waste generated. Manufacturing follows next, with a 15.8% share.

Under the Environmental Code, industrial waste management is subject to state regulation. Failure to comply with waste management requirements results in fines. Between 2022 and 2024, 405 fines worth 14.3 billion tenge (US$27.9 million) were imposed for violations of environmental legislation related to waste management.

Move towards zero waste

Globally, the recycling industry is one of the most promising and rapidly growing sectors. According to Boston-based BCC Research, the global market for plastic recycling alone may increase from $42.4 billion in 2024 to $57.9 billion by 2029. The growth of the circular economy is a key factor driving the plastic recycling market.

Globally, countries are moving towards the zero waste concept, an effort to minimize waste as much as possible. There are four essential steps before recycling: refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, and only then recycle.

“Overall, our policy is focused on minimizing the amount of waste sent to landfills. Most of the waste that ends up there still holds value and can be reused as secondary raw materials. That’s why our key priority is to extract as much as possible, through separate collection, thorough sorting, and recycling, and only then, send the remaining waste to landfills in accordance with the waste hierarchy,” Almukhanov said.

There are around 3,000 landfills in Kazakhstan. However, only 20% comply with environmental standards. In 2024 alone, the government reported more than 1,000 illegal dumps. Since 2018, the government has involved Kazakhstan’s Garysh Sapary, a national space company, in conducting space-based monitoring of industrial and consumer waste disposal sites.

Community action on the rise

While government policies may take time, activists are also making strides by fostering community action. Since launching in Almaty in 2017, Darmarka events have become a platform that gives people an opportunity to donate used goods and recycle more responsibly.

“The main goal is to introduce people to a more eco-friendly lifestyle. Here, anyone can drop off recyclable materials that we all generate daily, like cardboard, paper, or plastic bottles. Some stations even accept more specific waste types, such as plastics labeled 6 or 7, and hazardous waste like expired medicines, batteries, and LED bulbs—items found in nearly every home and requiring special disposal. You can also bring in clothes,” Mariyam Kassymova, eco-trainer and co-organizer of the event, told The Astana Times.

Organizers believe small steps compound into bigger actions, ultimately instilling sustainable habits. The key is better communication.

“At our eco workshops, we explain how to minimize waste. For example, switching to a reusable water bottle means fewer plastic bottles bought and less plastic waste. Step by step, these small habits add up. Over time, you will notice less trash at home, less pressure on landfills, and less harm to the environment, all while protecting the planet’s resources,” said Kassymova.

Aida Alimbekova, an eco influencer from Astana, brings up science when discussing how to encourage people towards responsible waste management and recycling.

“There is a framework in behavioral science – FEAST. It stands for fun, easy, attractive, social, and timely. My colleagues and I try to make waste recycling fun. We entertain people. Secondly, we show easy ways to live a more sustainable life. Third, we talk about how it is attractive. We show that other people also recycle waste and segregate waste. This is social. Timely – we show, for example, if a person shops somewhere, we show that there are some donation bins so he or she could bring their textiles there,” Alimbekova said in a comment for this story.

Many experts advocate for environmental education in kindergartens and schools to spark interest in environmental issues among children and ensure that living a sustainable life is not a burden, but a choice that the new generation wants and can make.