Kazakhstan to Present National Review on Sustainability at UN Forum

ASTANA – In July, Kazakhstan will present its third Voluntary National Review at the high-level political forum on sustainable development at the UN Headquarters in New York, the Ministry of National Economy reported on May 6.

The country will join 38 others in sharing progress on implementing the UN 2030 Agenda. Kazakhstan previously presented its Reviews in 2019 and 2022, which were highly appreciated by international partners.

The current draft review has been discussed at regional seminars supported by the UN Development Programme and the Institute of Economic Research. Representatives of all key groups, including youth, participated in the dialogue.

In October 2024, Kazakhstan approved an updated list of national indicators: 69 out of 200 were identified as priorities. To date, 93% of those have been integrated into national planning documents, and all are fully reflected in regional development plans.

The country is consistently moving towards achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, improving the public administration, and strengthening its position in the international arena.