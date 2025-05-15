Kazakhstan Ranks 70th in Global Human Progress Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 70th out of 196 countries in the annual Human Progress Index (HPI) quality of life ranking, published by CEOWORLD magazine on May 11.

Kazakhstan received a score of 79.32, placing it in the “very high quality of life” category and making it the leader in the Central Asian region.

HPI rankings analyze factors such as quality of life, life expectancy, education, political stability, per capita income, and opportunities. A country gets a higher score on the HPI when its life expectancy, quality of life, education level, gross income per person, and work-life satisfaction are better.

According to the report, Switzerland is the world’s best country for quality of life. Norway and Iceland are next. Hong Kong secured fourth place, leading ahead of Sweden, while Denmark and Germany ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. The top 10 best countries for citizens to live in are Ireland, Singapore, and Australia, holding the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively.