Kazakhstan, North Macedonia Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

By Staff Report in International on 28 May 2025

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova agreed to boost the full range of bilateral cooperation during a meeting on May 28, reported Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. Photo credit: Akorda

Siljanovska-Davkova arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit to participate in the Astana International Forum. Her visit, Tokayev noted, comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Astana and Skopje.

The leaders discussed trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation, focusing on such promising areas as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance and tourism.

They also welcomed the decision of the well-known Macedonian pharmaceutical company Alkaloid to open a representative office in Almaty.


