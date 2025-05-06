Kazakhstan Launches Door-to-Door Delivery to Belgium

By Staff Report in International on 6 May 2025

ASTANA – A subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company, KTZ Express, has launched a new international delivery service from the first to the last mile on the Kazakhstan-Belgium route, KTZ reported on May 5.

Photo credit: KTZ

Since February, KTZ Express has provided full-cycle transportation, including internal logistics in Kazakhstan, rail transit, road delivery in Europe, customs clearance, and control at all stages.

The first shipment was Kazakh molybdenum concentrate for export – 68 containers in twenty-foot equivalent. The service can be scaled up to transport other types of cargo.

KTZ Express ensures uninterrupted and transparent logistics through its European office in Budapest, acting as a single operator.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »