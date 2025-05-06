Kazakhstan Launches Door-to-Door Delivery to Belgium

ASTANA – A subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company, KTZ Express, has launched a new international delivery service from the first to the last mile on the Kazakhstan-Belgium route, KTZ reported on May 5.

Since February, KTZ Express has provided full-cycle transportation, including internal logistics in Kazakhstan, rail transit, road delivery in Europe, customs clearance, and control at all stages.

The first shipment was Kazakh molybdenum concentrate for export – 68 containers in twenty-foot equivalent. The service can be scaled up to transport other types of cargo.

KTZ Express ensures uninterrupted and transparent logistics through its European office in Budapest, acting as a single operator.