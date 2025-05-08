Kazakhstan, Hungary Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Within PACE

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met on May 6 with a delegation from the National Assembly of Hungary, discussing enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue, expanding humanitarian ties, and deepening cooperation within international organizations such as the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, special emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s collaboration with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), particularly in promoting the rule of law, human rights, and democratic principles. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue with European institutions.

Nurtleu expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the Council of Europe’s program, Neighborhood Cooperation Priorities (NCP) for Kazakhstan 2024-2027, which supports human rights and domestic political development in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms.

Member of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of PACE Zsolt Németh and Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko further discussed ways to deepen cooperation. Vassilenko shared a comprehensive overview of the country’s systemic political and socio-economic reforms aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

Noting that Kazakhstan is a party to four Council of Europe conventions, Vassilenko expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation with the Council by acceding to additional instruments of the Organization, which would contribute to the country’s political modernization and economic development.

He highlighted the positive collaboration with the Venice Commission that provides expert and advisory support for the reform of Kazakhstan’s legal institutions.

The parties also stressed the importance of the active participation of Kazakh parliamentarians, government officials, and representatives of non-governmental organizations in PACE sessions, which serves as a useful platform for sharing practices and presenting objective information on ongoing processes in Kazakhstan.