Kazakh President to Host Multiple High-Level Visits and Events This Week

ASTANA – The Akorda Presidential Residence has published a schedule of upcoming events this week involving the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On May 28-29, the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, the officials are supposed to discuss prospects for developing bilateral cooperation and sign a number of documents.

On May 28, Tokayev will meet with President of German Bundesrat Anke Rehlinger.

On May 28-29, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan.

On May 29, Tokayev will take part in the Astana International Forum (AIF) and hold a number of meetings with heads of official delegations, heads of international organizations and companies.

On May 30, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will make an official visit to Kazakhstan. That same day, Astana will host the inaugural Central Asia – Italy summit, bringing together the region’s heads of state.

On May 31, the President will take part in an event dedicated to the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Political Repression and Famine.