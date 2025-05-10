Kazakh Comedian Launches First English Stand-Up Special

ASTANA – Shugyla Sagynbekova, a comedian and stand-up producer, has become the first Kazakh woman to record a stand-up comedy special in English. She released the show on YouTube, marking a significant step for the country’s growing comedy industry.

The stand-up industry in Kazakhstan has evolved rapidly in recent years, transforming from a niche art form into a thriving entertainment sector. What was once a small scene with a handful of familiar names has expanded into a full-fledged industry with independent venues, diverse formats, and increasing online engagement. Stand-up, in particular, has gained popularity for performers to tackle personal stories, social issues, and cultural commentary through direct engagement with audiences.

“Comedy is a space where I can talk about personal experiences, trauma, and social issues – but through the prism of humor. I can joke about history, gender, work, and even my disability,” Sagynbekova told The Astana Times.

The 28-year-old performer has undergone one heart surgery and seven kidney operations since childhood, spending years homeschooled due to her condition.

“Doctors initially refused to operate, but my mom found Dr. Yuriy Pya, who performed the heart surgery that saved me,” she said.

Speaking the truth with a smile

Sagynbekova first tested her material at an open mic in 2021 with StandUp Astana, earning positive feedback. Since 2023, she has organized English-language stand-up events, motivated by her desire to move beyond the Russian-language comedy scene.

“I never liked performing in Russian. Even though people were supportive, I didn’t enjoy the obsession with Russian humor. I tried performing in Kazakh, but English is definitely where I feel most confident and effective,” said Sagynbekova.

In 2023, she won the first English Money Mic competition in Astana, which inspired her to launch Kazakhstan’s first English-language open mic in her hometown of Karagandy.

Today, stand-up has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment among young people in Karagandy. The genre has expanded beyond traditional performances to include stand-up battles, interactive shows, improvisational competitions, and guest appearances from well-known comedians.

“Around 70 people came to my first solo show. Since then, I have organized more than ten open mics and two specials,” she said, noting that the former U.S. ambassador attended one of her shows in November 2024 following her return from the United States.

Despite being a female comedian in a male-dominated industry, Sagynbekova said she has received strong support from fellow comedians and audiences.

“I haven’t faced discrimination from other comedians or audiences. Online, some people make comments like ‘go back to the kitchen,’ but they’d never say it in real life,” she said.

In addition to performing, Sagynbekova was a finalist of the U.S.-based TechWomen program, where she completed a mentorship at Amazon Web Services in Chicago after a trip to Singapore. While abroad, she said she was disheartened to learn how little people knew about Kazakhstan.

“Comedy is a powerful tool for cross-cultural understanding. It helps raise awareness and shows people what we have in common. That’s how we break stereotypes,” she said.

Sagynbekova emphasized that most comedians in Kazakhstan are driven by passion rather than profit. The focus remains on writing honest material, making people laugh, and creating a genuine emotional connection with the audience.