Just Transition: Industrial Regions Must be Included in Push Towards Green Energy 

This year, Almaty was ranked as having the highest pollution levels globally, according to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company. With the air quality index reaching 256, residents of Kazakhstan’s most populous city were encouraged to take precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, keeping windows closed, and using air purifiers to protect their health.

Kazakhstan urgently needs to decarbonize its economy to prepare for a future without fossil fuels and one in which residents no longer have to suffer the effects of air, ground and water pollution. However, this transition must be a just one, where those most reliant on fossil fuel-based industries are not left behind and instead have viable economic alternatives.

The coal industry, along with mining and processing of other minerals, all produce immense amounts of air pollutants. This is why, on average, the highest air pollution levels within the country can be found in towns such as Pavlodar, Shymkent, Ekibastuz, Oskemen, Karagandy, and Temirtau – all towns heavily dependent on industry for their economies. The towns that contribute most to Kazakhstan’s pollution are also those that suffer the most. They are the most vulnerable to the side effects of nationwide decarbonization efforts.

Two years ago, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced an ambitious goal to fully decarbonize the country by 2060. This will necessitate an immense change in how industry operates across the country—coal mining operations will cease, steel plants and factories will be fitted with green technologies, and massive amounts of solar, wind, and hydro energy infrastructure will need to be built.

Such changes would transform Kazakhstan’s economy as it stands today—coal alone accounts for 70% of the country’s energy production.

It’s one thing for experts to highlight the benefits of decarbonization. But has anyone asked Kazakh citizens themselves?

A recent study by the University of Central Asia, funded by Bankwatch, surveyed 1,000 Kazakh citizens across the country to gather their views on climate change and the prospect of a decarbonized economy. We wanted to gauge public awareness of climate change, understand potential concerns about shifting industry away from fossil fuels, and hear their opinions on current government energy policy. We were especially curious to find out what those living in industry-dependent areas had to say, as they are on the frontline of any major decarbonization efforts. Our findings surprised us.

Citizens—across urban, industrial, and rural areas—broadly support the transition to cleaner energy. Some 76.8% of those surveyed support renewable energy development, and 92.3% of respondents are aware of the impacts of climate change. However, particularly among residents of industrial cities, there is significant anxiety about potential job losses. This anxiety is likely compounded by a lack of awareness of existing government policies – 54.8% of respondents were completely unaware of the country’s energy transition policies.

People want to be better informed about government policy, especially those living in the industrial areas that currently rely on fossil-fuel mining. Feedback mechanisms between citizens and the government should be enhanced for authorities to effectively respond to citizen concerns and input. The government should also invest more in these industrial areas for programs such as job retraining, education infrastructure, as well as new and adaptable business environments.

Ensuring support for those most affected by decarbonization is crucial for a smooth transition. The experience of the Appalachian region in the United States highlights the risks: the rapid decline of the coal industry, without sufficient alternative opportunities, contributed to economic hardship, public dissatisfaction, and increased social tensions.

Decarbonization is necessary not only to address the global climate crisis but also to stem local negative phenomena such as air pollution. However, it must be implemented under a just transition, where fossil fuel-reliant industries are phased out, and citizens are presented with viable green options to ensure not only economic stability but also future prosperity. Authorities must also make an extra effort to engage with vulnerable demographic groups – such as women – to ensure that no one is left behind. Such a transition cannot occur if rural and industrial regions are not included in the conversation. There must be targeted public awareness campaigns, increased investment and an honest effort by the government to listen to those most at risk.

Kazakhstan’s future is bright and green. We must ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.

The author is Savva Brown, an environmental policy expert and a program assistant at the University of Central Asia (Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic).