IAEA Assists Kazakhstan in Selecting Safe Site for First Nuclear Power Plant

ASTANA – A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Kazakhstan on May 19 for a five-day seminar focused on safety considerations for selecting a site for the country’s first nuclear power plant, Kazinform reported.

According to Deputy General Director of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP) Rinat Okassov, the IAEA was invited to share their thoughts on evaluating potential locations considering all the factors – anthropogenic, natural, and technogenic.

“Now more in-depth research is needed,” he said. “This includes engineering and technical work, as well as analysis of seismology, meteorology, water, soil, air, and other indicators that may impact the safety of the plant.”

While the Zhambyl District in the Almaty Region has already been identified as the preferred region, KNPP is now focused on choosing the exact location of the facility. Earlier, Kurchatov and the village of Ulken were among the options considered.

The Nuclear Energy Agency was established in March, and KNPP was placed under its jurisdiction. Pre-project work is currently underway and will form the foundation of the future project.

The country has emphasized the importance of learning from global best practices, maintaining active exchanges with nearly 35 countries currently developing nuclear energy, including Armenia, Belarus, and others.

Establishing a consortium for the nuclear power plant also requires serious preparation and the participation of several countries and large companies.

Kazakhstan continues to work with the four companies shortlisted as potential technology partners: CNNC (China), Rosatom (Russia), KHNP (South Korea), and EDF (France).

Attended by leading specialists from Kazakhstan and other countries, the IAEA seminar includes lectures, practical sessions, and discussions on risk assessment, regulatory frameworks, and public communication strategies.