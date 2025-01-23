Kazakhstan Selects Four Global Nuclear Firms for NPP Construction

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has completed a series of visits to explore advanced technologies to build its future nuclear power plant (NPP), as the Jibek Joly TV channel reported on Jan. 22.

A shortlist of four prominent companies has been selected for consideration: China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. (ICHNP), Russia’s Rosatom, and Électricité de France (EDF). These companies are leaders in the nuclear energy sector, with a strong presence in countries such as the Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which have established collaborations with them.

Sergey Agafonov, the Kazakhstan Association of Energy Supply Organizations chairman, shared insights into why these companies were chosen to provide technologies for Kazakhstan’s future NPPs. According to Agafonov, the selection is based on several key factors. Firstly, these companies possess extensive experience in nuclear power plant construction. Secondly, they specialize in water-cooled reactors, a technology that Kazakhstan will likely adopt for its nuclear power plants.

Choosing companies with proven expertise and advanced technology reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a reliable and safe energy infrastructure as it moves forward with its plans to develop nuclear energy capacity. This move is also a step toward ensuring the country’s energy security and environmental sustainability in the long term.

“These are reactors with two water cooling circuits. These are the safest reactors. (…) Nevertheless, the intrigue remains, and I think this is not bad. Because I have always said that it is important for us to negotiate the best possible price for Kazakhstan with future vendors,” said Agafonov.

The final decision on choosing a supplier or consortium for constructing a nuclear power plant will be made soon. It will be based on national interests, international norms and obligations, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recommendations.

Also, Kazakhstan is investing 13.5 trillion tenge (US$25.5 billion) into modernizing its energy and utility sectors by 2029, addressing aging infrastructure, rising demand, and tariff imbalances, focusing on sustainability and equitable solutions. The initiative will overhaul 80,000 kilometers of networks, improve energy efficiency, and gradually shift to market-based pricing while adapting to emerging challenges like the rise of electric vehicles and improving energy conservation.