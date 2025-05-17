From Silk to Solar: Kazakhstan’s Best on Display 

ASTANA — More than 350 Kazakh companies from across the country display thousands of locally made products from machinery and food to clothing and jewelry at the eighth annual Ulttyq Ónim (National Product) 2025 exhibition in Astana on May 16-18.

The event serves as a platform for dialogue between business leaders, government agencies, international financial institutions and consumers, and aims to raise public awareness of domestic production.

Opening the exhibition, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin emphasized the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kazakhstan’s economic growth.

“The eighth Ulttyq Ónim exhibition is the clearest proof and demonstration of the growth of domestic entrepreneurship. Our producers are strengthening their positions within the country, entering export markets, and becoming recognizable brands abroad. Government support for SMEs will only continue to grow,” said Zhumangarin.

He highlighted priority investment sectors for 2025, including IT, logistics, tourism, food production, construction materials, mechanical engineering, light industry, and the chemical sector.

Business support and economic impact

According to the Damu Fund, in 2024, the Ministry of National Economy and Baiterek Holding allocated 336 billion tenge (US$659.3 million) to support entrepreneurship. Some 29,500 projects received loans worth 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.34 billion), with 2,700 benefitting from concessional lending.

Rustam Karagoishin, the chairman of Baiterek Holding, reinforced the importance of long-term growth.

“Supporting domestic production is a strategic priority for the Baiterek holding. We believe that Kazakh businesses are the backbone of the national economy, a source of innovation and employment,” he said.

The exhibition also featured several panel discussions focused on entrepreneurship and banking. Farhat Sarsekeyev, chairman of the Damu Fund, spoke about the exhibition’s role in connecting key stakeholders.

“Today, the exhibition presents only a small but highly meaningful portion of the results of state support for business. Since its inception, the Damu Fund has supported over 225,300 projects, with total loans worth 14.1 trillion tenge (US$27.7 billion). As a result, more than 220,000 new jobs have been created and over 1.2 million jobs preserved, with approximately 130 trillion tenge (US$255 billion) worth of goods produced and nine trillion tenge (US$17.7 billion) in tax revenues generated,” said Sarsekeyev.

“We are proud that during the exhibition, every visitor can personally see and appreciate the diversity and quality of products made in Kazakhstan,” he added.

Entrepreneurship and banking

Elena Bakhmutova, the chairwoman of the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan, emphasized the essential role of banks in SME development.

“Even without specific support mechanisms, banks have always financed businesses and will continue to do so,” she said.

According to Bakhmutova, Kazakhstan’s banking sector issued 18.9 trillion tenge (US$37 billion) in new business loans in 2023, an 18.5% increase year-on-year. Large businesses received eight trillion tenge (US$15.7 billion) in loans, a 23% rise from the previous year and mainly for investment projects. Loans to SMEs also grew: lending to small businesses rose by 15%, and to medium-sized ones by 18%.

The number of business borrowers increased from 441,000 to 532,000 in 2024. In the first quarter of this year alone, small businesses received 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.34 billion), while medium-sized businesses obtained 505 billion tenge (US$990 million).

“Small businesses accounted for 73% of the overall loan growth,” said Bakhmutova, highlighting increased activity in food production and manufacturing.

Aidos Zhumagulov, board member of Freedom Bank Kazakhstan, highlighted the bank’s digitalization of SME lending and its ecosystem for microbusinesses.

“If a bank receives a state support program, it should help promote domestic products (…) This is true inclusion, accessibility, transparency and digitization in action,” said Zhumagulov.

Executives from Bank CenterCredit, ForteBank, and Halyk Bank echoed similar sentiments. They emphasized the importance of financing the entire value chain, promoting national brands and expanding digital infrastructure.

“A bank is not just a lender. It is a partner and a guide. Well-structured banking cooperation allows businesses to move forward with confidence, expand production, and invest in people and technology (…) The success of SMEs is the success of our economy. When we support a business from its first steps to becoming a national brand, we become part of that story. These are the stories that show why financial support is vital at every stage of growth,” said Fortebank Executive Director Yernar Tashenov.

Voices from the exhibition

Roman Nikitenko, founder of Black, a wooden tableware manufacturer based in Kokshetau, shared what sets his company apart and his insights about the exhibition.

“We have many distinguishing features, but the key one is that our designs are original. Everything we produce is handcrafted. We are the largest factory in Kazakhstan that manufactures national wooden products on an industrial scale,” Nikitenko told The Astana Times.

“Exhibitions like this should be for the public. They should be visible. People should come and see what Kazakhstan is producing. These kinds of companies should be protected like small plants. You water them, check on them, feed them, and they grow,” he added.

Gauhar Askarkyzy, project manager at Apark, a Semey-based manufacturer of children’s playground and workout equipment, said the event helped increase product recognition.

“This is our second time participating in this exhibition. It really helps with brand awareness. In fact, thanks to that, we sold the complex that is installed outside today,” said Askarkyzy.

Exhibit highlights and interactive features

For three days, visitors can explore a broad array of Made in Kazakhstan products, including household and industrial machinery, medical devices, solar panels and water purifiers. The food section features meat, dairy, flour, honey and traditional delicacies. Construction and chemical goods include building materials, paints, antiseptics and detergents. Clothing and accessories range from national costumes and school uniforms to gold and silver jewelry. Home textiles, packaging solutions and handcrafted interior items are also on display.

Exhibition’s interactive segments include concerts, workshops, product raffles, and the “Halyq Tandauy” (People’s Choice) tasting competition.