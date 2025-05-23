EU Reporter: Kazakhstan Makes Significant Contribution To Development of Gender Equality

ASTANA – EU Reporter published an article on May 22 about the adoption of a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) declaration on April 10, which supports Kazakhstan’s gender and humanitarian initiatives, marking a major diplomatic achievement and highlighting international backing for the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and expanded educational opportunities for Afghan women in Central Asia.

“The document was signed by 21 representatives of the national parliaments from 12 PACE member states. It received the unanimous support of all five political groups of the Council of Europe, which indicates broad international solidarity towards the Kazakh initiative.

The PACE deputies expressed their support for this initiative, emphasizing its importance as a key platform for coordinating efforts for sustainable development in the region,” the article reads.

The document welcomes a joint initiative to provide educational opportunities to Afghan women in Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.

By 2027, more than 100 women from Afghanistan are expected to receive academic and professional degrees from universities in Central Asia.

PACE Deputy from Spain Laura Castel also stressed the importance of the adopted declaration and the creation of the UN Regional Center in Almaty.

“This center will become a key platform for coordinating efforts on sustainable development, especially in the context of the difficult situation in Afghanistan. The support of the Council of Europe member States will strengthen its role in promoting stability and progress in the region. Special attention is paid to gender equality, which is especially important for Afghanistan, where women’s rights are under threat,” said Castel.

The declaration calls on the member states of the Council of Europe to support Kazakhstan’s humanitarian initiatives in Central Asia and to assist the countries of the region in their efforts on Afghanistan.

The adoption of this declaration in PACE demonstrates the growing international recognition of Kazakhstan’s role in promoting sustainable development and gender equality in Central Asia, as well as its efforts to support Afghan women. The UN Regional Center in Almaty is expected to become an important tool for implementing these initiatives and strengthening multilateral cooperation in the region.