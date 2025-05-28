Astana International Forum to Generate Over $5 Million for Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Astana International Forum (AIF) is expected to generate a multiplier economic effect of more than 2.6 billion tenge (over US$5 million) for the capital and the country, driven by the influx of international guests, reported the AIF’s press service.

According to organizers, visitors have reserved rooms in 37 major hotels in the city. From May 26 to 31, four-star hotels recorded occupancy rates of 50% to 90%, while five-star hotels reached near full capacity at 90% to 100%.

By comparison, during the same period in 2024, four-star hotel occupancy ranged from 30% to 60%, and five-star hotels from 50% to 60%.

Business tourists are expected to spend an average of 177,000 tenge (approximately US$345) per day on accommodation, food, transportation, entertainment, and shopping, with an average stay of three days.

The forum is projected to attract around 5,000 guests, including foreign delegates, company executives, and media representatives.