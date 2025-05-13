Air Astana to Resume Delhi and Mumbai Flights After Temporary Suspension

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s largest airline, Air Astana, will resume KC 907/908 and KC 963/964 regular flights on the Almaty-Delhi-Almaty route starting May 19, with the route and schedule remaining unchanged, according to the airline’s press service on May 12. The decision comes amid improving regional stability, following the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Flights KC 291/292 on the Almaty-Mumbai-Almaty route will resume operation on their original routing starting May 14.

Starting May 8, Air Astana has suspended its flights between Almaty and the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai, following the closure of airspace between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on May 10, following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people. The UN and other international actors welcomed the truce as a step toward de-escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed profound concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in an official statement released on May 8.