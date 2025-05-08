Air Astana Suspends Flights to India Amid Airspace Closure

ASTANA – Air Astana has suspended its flights between Almaty and the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai starting May 8, following the closure of airspace between India and Pakistan. The airline has assured passengers that full refunds will be provided for all canceled flights.

The company is also working to organize repatriation flights along alternative routes to safely bring Kazakh citizens and other Air Astana passengers home.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will promptly inform passengers of any changes,” reads the statement.

According to the BBC, India launched a series of strikes, named Operation Sindoor, on sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in retaliation for a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22. The assault in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

India’s Defense Ministry said the strikes were intended to hold those responsible accountable. Pakistan’s military reported at least 31 people killed and 57 injured, while India’s army stated that Pakistani shelling caused the deaths of at least 15 civilians and injured 43 on its side of the border.