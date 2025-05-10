Kazakhstan Voices Concern Over India-Pakistan Tension

By Aibarshyn Akhmetkali in International on 10 May 2025

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its profound concern over the escalating tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in an official statement released on May 8.

MFA. Photo credit: gov.kz

“We urge all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to prevent any further escalation. Kazakhstan remains committed to the settlement of international and regional conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms of international law and the principles of the UN Charter,” reads the statement. 

Earlier, Air Astana has suspended its flights between Almaty and the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai, following the closure of airspace between India and Pakistan.


