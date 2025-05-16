Air Astana Launches Direct Flights from Astana to Da Nang

ASTANA – Air Astana operated its first flight from Astana to Da Nang on May 14, expanding its route network across Vietnam, reported the airline’s press service.

The new route will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Da Nang is a picturesque coastal city in central Vietnam, famous for its white-sand beaches, tourist attractions, and convenient transport system. Just an hour away lies Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its well-preserved Southeast Asian trading port.

With the launch of the new route, Air Astana has increased the total number of weekly flights to Vietnam to 11 as part of its summer schedule.

The airline currently operates flights to Nha Trang four times a week from Almaty and three times a week from Astana.

The new Da Nang service from Astana runs twice a week, and beginning June 4, the airline will also offer two weekly flights to Da Nang from Almaty.

Notably, Kazakh citizens can travel to Vietnam for up to 30 days without a visa.