Air Astana Launches Direct Atyrau-Tbilisi Flights

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship airline Air Astana launched direct flights on the Atyrau-Tbilisi route on May 27, reported the airline’s press service.

The first passengers were welcomed at Tbilisi airport with traditional hospitality, including music and refreshments.

Flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Kazakh citizens can travel to Georgia visa-free, with no border crossing fees.

The new route is Air Astana’s fifth international route from western Kazakhstan. The airline also operates flights from Oral to Frankfurt, as well as from Atyrau to Istanbul, Dubai, Amsterdam and, starting May 31, Baku.