US Geological Survey: Kazakhstan Ranks Among Top 10 Gold Producers in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranks among the top 10 gold-producing countries in 2024, with an output of 130 metric tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The country’s gold production has nearly doubled since 2016, with major contributions from the Altyntau Kokshetau mine and SolidCore Resources.

Altyntau Kokshetau mine, owned by Glencore produced 603,000 ounces in 2024. SolidCore Resources, formerly Polymetal International, produced 490,000 ounces in 2024. The company delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2023 and now trades on Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange.

China at 380 metric tons, Russia at 310 metric tons, and Australia at 290 metric tons are the top gold producers in 2024, reported Kazinform on March 26.