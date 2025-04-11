President Tokayev Tours New Airport, Industrial Facilities in Shymkent

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to Shymkent on April 11, where he inspected several key infrastructure and investment projects aimed at boosting the region’s economic development.

One of the highlights of the trip was the newly built Shymkent airport, a 24 billion tenge (US$47.5 million) project, built through private investment, reported Akorda.

According to the President, establishing a unique aviation hub in southern Kazakhstan will increase the number of routes from 17 to 59, including new flights to major destinations in Europe and Asia.

The President visited the Almaar Logistics modern trade and logistics center, located near the strategically important transport corridor Western Europe – Western China. Approximately 14.8 billion tenge (US$29.3 million) of private investment was allocated for the implementation of a multifunctional warehouse complex with an area of ​​24,000 square meters. The facility features advanced storage technologies, including a system designed for the rapid redistribution of perishable goods, effectively eliminating the need for long-term storage.

The President also visited an agricultural exhibition. In 2024, nearly 50 processing enterprises in the city produced goods valued at 168.5 billion tenge (US$325.9 million).

Tokayev was presented with projects for the construction of greenhouse complexes of the Turkish company Alarko Holding worth $650 million, as well as the Polish enterprise Fabe Polska SP worth $136 million.

As part of his working trip, the President also visited the new Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan plant, which features advanced technology and a high level of automation. The facility is expected to produce up to 283 million liters of beverages annually.

After touring the production process, the President emphasized the importance of continued support for investment projects that drive regional economic growth.

Another facility on the President’s visit was the Tulip Hall multifunctional complex. Commissioned in June last year at the President’s instruction, the congress hall is designed for hosting cultural events. The complex also includes a crafts center and various workshops.

Tokayev also walked around Shymkent City park. The park, with an area of ​​over 20 hectares, provides all the conditions for outdoor leisure and cultural events. It has a fountain complex with an artificial pond, an amphitheater, landscaped alleys, workout areas and skateboard areas.