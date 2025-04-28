Nuclear Industry is Chance for Technological Breakthrough

In his speech at a meeting with scientists on the eve of Science Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of science for the development of the nuclear industry. Undoubtedly, the unification of science and scientists to create high scientific competence and expertise will launch a multiplier effect for the development of all branches of science — both fundamental and applied.

In Kazakhstan, the need to move away from raw material dependence and shift toward a higher level of production has been discussed for a long time. The decision to build a nuclear power plant and develop nuclear energy is a real step toward creating a high-tech, knowledge-intensive industry in the country. It will also give a strong impetus to the development of advanced science and engineering.

Throughout different historical periods, countries that are now global leaders in this field — the United States, Russia, European countries, China, and Korea — have followed this path. There are also other examples where a country, after building a nuclear power plant, found themselves needing to urgently address external challenges to ensure the stable operation of the plant.

Kazakhstan has historically experienced both the advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy. Due to historical circumstances, we have developed certain infrastructure and technological expertise related to supporting this sector, including the National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov, the Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant Complex (MAEK) in Aktau, and the Institute of Nuclear Physics. However, it must be acknowledged that much of the scientific foundation for the nuclear industry was established outside of Kazakhstan. It was abroad where both fundamental and applied research challenges were addressed — in nuclear physics, high-energy physics, astrophysics, and mathematics, including both computational and applied mathematics.

Even today, fundamental research in space and high-energy physics remains among the most advanced in the world, and the knowledge generated in these fields is accessible to all those working in this direction. Scientific research in these areas relies on tools based on the most cutting-edge achievements in mathematics and computer science, including artificial intelligence, big data processing, and machine learning.

A strong in-house base of expertise in nuclear energy is a crucial component in developing the scientific and engineering infrastructure, as well as the human capital surrounding a nuclear power plant. Our country needs to maintain a sufficient level of basic and fundamental scientific and technical research to ensure its own qualified expertise and the ability to assess the technologies that will be integrated into the economy.

Nuclear power plants generate energy without significant carbon dioxide emissions. The global community recognizes that, at this stage, nuclear energy is essential for ensuring the sustainable development of humanity. When choosing a technology provider for the operation of a nuclear power plant, our focus should not be on promotional brochures or price—when it comes to nuclear energy, cost-saving cannot be the priority. We must deeply understand how ready we are to absorb these technologies in terms of the development of our scientific, technical, and human potential—and prepare for their effective day-to-day use. The presence of this type of energy in the country’s energy mix also brings up issues related to culture, safety, and geopolitics.

For instance, we all use mobile phones, refrigerators and televisions in our daily lives. We know how to turn them on and off, we know how to operate them—but only a few people can actually repair them. And even among those who can, only a handful truly understand the underlying physics of how these devices work. Those are the ones we call experts. In the global market of countries that develop and produce nuclear power plants, we are consumers—and perhaps there is no need for us to compete in reactor design. But having a deep, expert-level understanding and the ability to ensure and control their safety is absolutely essential.

However, when it comes to nuclear energy, we cannot afford to be mere users at the level of smartphone operators. Kazakhstan still has time to properly prepare for the implementation of the decision to build a nuclear power plant: to strengthen its national expertise, train qualified personnel, and establish scientific schools.

A nuclear power plant is not just a nuclear boiler operated by trained specialists—it is also an automated control system with elements of artificial intelligence, equipped with powerful mathematical tools. To what extent are we capable of adapting the control systems, automation, software, and AI components that accompany this complex engineering and technical facility? How can we ensure full controllability and oversight of a nuclear power plant? This is a crucial factor for its safe operation without harm to people.

Nuclear energy requires a high level of industrial and scientific culture, as well as highly qualified personnel. And no matter what certain populists may say about the potential benefits of applied scientific research and the commercialization of scientific developments, without the full development of our own fundamental science, there will be no success. With such an approach, we risk undermining the stability of the entire national economic system.

When the accident occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scientists and specialists from various fields of science, including those engaged in fundamental research, were called upon to help address the consequences. I had the opportunity to participate in testing instruments developed by our laboratory team for the remote localization of radioactive emissions at the plant and in the surrounding areas. Moreover, our field — the use of plasma and powerful particle pulses — had nothing to do with nuclear science or its technical components. However, it was precisely our experience in fundamental research that enabled us to develop instruments for remote visualization of radioactive sources and for measuring high radiation doses at a distance, without direct contact with the sources. This helped save many lives and preserve the health of those involved in the disaster response.

It is precisely this experience that allows me to more clearly understand the importance of fundamental scientific research, particularly in the context of international cooperation in fields such as space and nuclear physics — research that offers unexpected, heuristic solutions to complex practical problems.

Only on the basis of fundamental research — in nuclear science, space research, and materials science — can breakthrough high-tech innovations emerge, driving the development of industry and the state as a whole.

Kazakhstan must develop fundamental science in a systematic and long-term manner, and the state budget must allocate a share specifically for conducting such research. A true scientist and researcher naturally forms a school around themselves—sparking innovation, fostering international cooperation with the world’s brightest minds, and nurturing the next generation of students. Yes, most graduates may not become great scientists, but they will be strong professionals with a deep understanding of the physics behind the processes. Some of them may find their calling precisely in applied scientific fields and practical work.

Today, at our university, we are discussing the creation of a collaborative center that will bring together scientists from various fields to provide a high level of expertise for a new industry, drawing on fundamental knowledge and applied research in the fields of nuclear and space science and engineering.

The world has changed once again. The era of universal globalization is giving way to a period of rational pragmatism aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring societal stability.

Kanat Baigarin is Chief Officer for Sustainable Development at Nazarbayev University.