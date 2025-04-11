News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Ties with EU and UK, Kazakhstan Airports’ Awards and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan airports winning Skytrax awards and more.

Kazakhstan and EU strengthen ties at Samarkand summit: Visa facilitation, innovation and strategic co-operation on the agenda

At the first-ever Central Asia – European Union Summit held in Samarkand, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a pivotal bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscoring a dynamic and multi-dimensional shift in EU–Kazakhstan relations, EU Reporter published in an article on April 4.

Their meeting marked a convergence of mutual priorities: the EU’s search for reliable, resource-rich and strategically located partners, and Kazakhstan’s desire to diversify its economic and geopolitical alignments in a rapidly shifting global order.

How can Kazakhstan-United Kingdom infrastructure cooperation impact regional dynamics?

Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom are intensifying their collaboration in infrastructure development, aiming to modernize Astana’s extensive energy, transport, water and digital systems, Special Eurasia reported on April 9.

“This partnership leverages the UK’s engineering expertise and financial acumen to support Kazakhstan’s ambitious National Infrastructure Plan through 2029. The initiative reflects a mutual commitment to sustainable development and economic diversification, with potential implications for regional connectivity and geopolitical dynamics in Central Asia,” the article reads.

David Degtyarev: How Kazakhstan’s para powerlifting champion is inspiring a generation

Euronews dedicated its April 9 episode of Voices from Central Asia to Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev, a para-powerlifter who has become a two-time Paralympic champion.

“David Degtyarev’s journey to powerlifting success began in 2015 when a friend introduced him to the sport. What began as a casual interest quickly turned into a professional pursuit.

Under the guidance of coach Yuri Kolesnikov, Degtyarev competed in his first tournament in 2016 and never looked back. By 2021, he had won every major championship in his category. Now, with his sights set on a third Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, he continues to push himself to the limit. For Degtyarev, success is a team effort, built on belief, discipline and unwavering support,” Euronews reported.

Caspian pipeline partially restores Kazakh oil loadings in Black Sea

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium resumed loading oil at one of two previously shut Black Sea’s moorings, it said on Wednesday, after a court lifted restrictions placed on the Western-backed group’s facility by a Russian transport regulator, Reuters reported on April 9.

“The constraints targeting the CPC officially resulted from inspections related to a December oil products spill. But they came as OPEC+ members had been pressing Kazakhstan to reduce output to honour agreed production quotas,” the article notes.

Kazakhstan’s top airports garner prestigious Skytrax honors for excellence in 2025

Astana and Almaty airports have been recognized as the best in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, Trend reported on April 10.

“Kazakhstan’s airports – in Astana and Almaty – continue to lead on the international stage, earning prestigious accolades once again. Almaty International Airport was named the best regional airport in Central Asia and the CIS, while Terminal 2 was recognized as the best new terminal worldwide. Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport was honored with the Skytrax World Airport Award 2025 for having the Best Staff among airports in Central Asia and the CIS,” stated the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.