Kazakhstan’s National Bank to Start Sale of Collectible Football Coins on April 11

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 10 April 2025

ASTANA – The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has announced that starting April 11, collectible coins from the Football Clubs of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Football Federation collections, part of the Sport coin series, will be available for purchase through the NBK online store.

Photo credit: NBK

Thirteen collectible coins feature the logos of the Premier League clubs of Kazakhstan for the 2024 season.  The mintage of each type of coin is 7,000 pieces, with 5,000 coins produced in individual blister packs and 2,000 coins of each type included in a souvenir blister set titled Football Clubs of Kazakhstan, reported the NBK press service.

The coins are made of cupronickel alloy, weighing 15 grams, 33 millimeters in diameter, brilliant uncirculated quality and with a face value of 200 tenge (US$0.4).


