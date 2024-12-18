Cargo Transport via Middle Corridor Surges to 4.1 Million Tons in 11 Months

ASTANA – The volume of cargo transported through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, rose by 63% in the first 11 months of 2024, reaching 4.1 million tons, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Dec. 17, summarizing this year’s results.

Middle Corridor

During the same period, container traffic along the route increased 2.6 times, totaling 50,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The Middle Corridor continues to experience substantial growth. Its throughput capacity is now six million tons annually, including 100,000 TEUs of container shipments.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Center, designed to enhance the infrastructure and functionality of the route, was launched in 2024. The center focuses on boosting TITR’s competitiveness and aims to reduce delivery times between Europe and Asia to 15 days. Countries and companies from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and China are participating, highlighting the route’s importance for global trade.

Intelligent transport systems

Kazakhstan’s extensive road transport network, supported by more than 450,000 registered trucks, plays a vital role in domestic cargo transportation. However, the impact of these heavy vehicles on road infrastructure demands effective weight and dimension controls.

To address these problems, Kazakhstan plans to install 220 automated measurement stations (AMS) by 2025. These systems will continuously monitor vehicle weight and dimensions, ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and preserving the integrity of national roads.

Currently, 45 AMS have been installed, including 25 by KazAvtoZhol JSC, seven in Astana, one in the Kostanai Region, and 12 on the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD). These systems detect real-time violations of weight and size standards.

To further improve the control system in Kazakhstan, the Sergek technology for automatic vehicle weighing of vehicles in motion will be integrated.