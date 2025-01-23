Kazakhstan Begins Construction of Airports in Key Resort Areas to Drive Tourism Growth

ASTANA – Kazakhstan began construction of three new airports in the resort areas of Zaisan, Katon-Karagay, and Kendirli, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to develop domestic tourism and passenger air transportation in 2025, the Transport Ministry’s press service reported on Jan. 22.

Last year, the country launched three new passenger terminals in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda. In Almaty, the capacity grew from 2.5 to 14 million passengers per year, and both domestic and foreign airlines operate flights to 26 countries on 50 routes.

The capacity of the new terminal at Shymkent airport increased from 800,000 to six million passengers annually. The number of international air routes has been increased to ten, including flights to Jeddah, Medina, Doha, Phu Quoc, and Phuket.

In Kyzylorda, the Korkyt Ata international airport enhanced its capacity from 300,000 to two million passengers annually, operating 25 domestic flights.

Meanwhile, a project with SKYHANSA, a Kazakh-German company, is currently underway to build a passenger terminal in the Khorgos – Eastern Gate special economic zone.